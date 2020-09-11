MICHAEL J. HALEY

MICHAEL  J. HALEY

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Following a Houston Police Department investigation of an incident Saturday, Sept. 5, a Houston man faces a pair of felony charges.

Michael J. Haley, 43, of 9701 Highway E in Houston, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and third-degree assault (a class E felony).

According to an Houston officer’s report, the officer responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault at a Chestnut Terrace residence. Contact was made with a man there who had a large laceration under his left eye with swelling, and a large amount of blood on his T-shirt.

The man told the officer Haley had kicked in his front door and assaulted him. An ambulance crew took a look at the victim and suggested he get stitches for his injury, but he refused.

The officer reported that Haley was interviewed Sept. 8 at the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and gave inconsistent information about the incident. He is held in jail on $150,000 bond.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments