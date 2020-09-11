Following a Houston Police Department investigation of an incident Saturday, Sept. 5, a Houston man faces a pair of felony charges.
Michael J. Haley, 43, of 9701 Highway E in Houston, is charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and third-degree assault (a class E felony).
According to an Houston officer’s report, the officer responded at about 7:30 p.m. to a report of an assault at a Chestnut Terrace residence. Contact was made with a man there who had a large laceration under his left eye with swelling, and a large amount of blood on his T-shirt.
The man told the officer Haley had kicked in his front door and assaulted him. An ambulance crew took a look at the victim and suggested he get stitches for his injury, but he refused.
The officer reported that Haley was interviewed Sept. 8 at the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and gave inconsistent information about the incident. He is held in jail on $150,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.