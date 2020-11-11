A Houston man is charged with a felony following a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of an alleged assault on Monday.
Benjamin T. Hickcox, 32, of 8227 Fisher Drive, Lot 5, in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance on Fisher Drive in the Houston area, and a woman there reported a physical altercation occurred with a man later identified as Hickcox, stating he had pushed and choked her.
Hickcox was located by the deputy walking down the road, Lindsey said, and he admitted to assaulting the woman during questioning.
Hickcox was arrested and transported to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.
