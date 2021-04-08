A Houston man escaped injured Wednesday in a crash in Pettis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

The patrol said an eastbound 2006 Dodge pickup driven by Ryan A. Reed, 32, of Warrensburg, slowed for traffic on U.S. 50 and was struck in the rear by a 2004 Dodge truck operated by Michael K. Haley, 22, of Houston. 

Reed was taken with minor injuries to Bothwell Regional Health Center at Sedalia. Both drivers were wearing a seat belt. 

