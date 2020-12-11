A Houston man is charged with a felony for failing to register as a sex offender.
Charged is Ronald J. Fleming, 44, of 8198 Morton Road, No. 4, in Houston.
A Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s report indicates Fleming is a tier 3 offender (which requires him to report every 90 days) and failed to report on Sept. 17.
The officer’s report also noted that Fleming has an active parole warrant, has pending felony charges in Texas County and resisted arrest by fleeing from deputies on Sept. 30. The deputy also noted that as of Oct. 12, Fleming had still not reported and was known to be actively avoiding law enforcement personnel.
Fleming’s bond on the new charge is set at $250,000.
