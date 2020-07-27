A Houston man was arrested early Monday in Jefferson County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Oliver L. Woosley, 34, was charged with DWI. He was held at the Eureka Police Department and released, the patrol said.
Updated: July 27, 2020 @ 2:59 pm
