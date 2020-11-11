JAMES A. DODD

JAMES A. DODD

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

As a result of separate Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigations, a local man faces a pair of felony assault charges stemming from incidents involving women on Aug. 31 and Nov. 8.

James E. Dodd, 50, of 8164 Morton Road, Lot 14, in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault in a case from Aug. 31 (a class E felony) and second-degree domestic assault in a case from Nov. 8 (a class D felony).

A deputy’s report from the Aug. 31 incident indicates the officer was dispatched to the Sleepy Hollow Trailer Park regarding a report of a dispute between Dodd and a woman. During investigation, the officer reportedly observed a cut on the woman’s ankle and a bruise on her lower back.

The deputy reported speaking with Dodd about what happened and having him deny hurting the woman.

A deputy’s report from the Nov. 8 case indicates the officer was dispatched regarding an assault at a Highway B residence east of Houston. During investigation, the woman told the officer Dodd had choked her and spit on her.

The officer reported speaking with Dodd at his residence, and he claimed the fight was verbal and he never put his hands on the woman.

The woman reportedly told the officer the dispute began over dirty dishes in the sink.

Dodd is held in the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000 for each incident.

