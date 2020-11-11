As a result of separate Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigations, a local man faces a pair of felony assault charges stemming from incidents involving women on Aug. 31 and Nov. 8.
James E. Dodd, 50, of 8164 Morton Road, Lot 14, in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault in a case from Aug. 31 (a class E felony) and second-degree domestic assault in a case from Nov. 8 (a class D felony).
A deputy’s report from the Aug. 31 incident indicates the officer was dispatched to the Sleepy Hollow Trailer Park regarding a report of a dispute between Dodd and a woman. During investigation, the officer reportedly observed a cut on the woman’s ankle and a bruise on her lower back.
The deputy reported speaking with Dodd about what happened and having him deny hurting the woman.
A deputy’s report from the Nov. 8 case indicates the officer was dispatched regarding an assault at a Highway B residence east of Houston. During investigation, the woman told the officer Dodd had choked her and spit on her.
The officer reported speaking with Dodd at his residence, and he claimed the fight was verbal and he never put his hands on the woman.
The woman reportedly told the officer the dispute began over dirty dishes in the sink.
Dodd is held in the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000 for each incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.