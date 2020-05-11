A Houston man faces a felony weapons charge after police said he pointed a loaded shotgun at a juvenile.
Chad W. Schneider, 34, of 503 S. King St. in Houston, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting (a Class E felony). He is jailed on $500,000 bond after a police investigation of an incident Friday afternoon.
According to a report, an officer was dispatched at about 2:20 p.m. regarding a report of a fight involving a firearm at a King Street residence.
The officer made contact with several people outside the home, including a 15-year-old boy who told the officer Schneider burst into his room holding a loaded .20-gauge shotgun and pointed it at him.
The officer determined the incident happened due to Schneider’s jealousy with regard to a woman.
The boy and the other people at the scene were advised to leave for safety reasons. Schneider was inside and gave himself up at about 2:30 p.m. after telling a 911 dispatcher that he was prepared to exit the building.
