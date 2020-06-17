A Houston man faces drugs and weapons charges following his arrest late Tuesday in Phelps County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Ralph H. Reber, 44, was arrested on charges of possession of a control substance (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance and not wearing a seat belt.
He is held in the Phelps County Jail.
