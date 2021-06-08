A Houston man faces a trio of felony charges after allegedly possessing and sharing child pornography.
Billy J. Hayes Sr., 52, of 223 Chestnut Terrace in Houston, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography along and with one count of promoting child pornography.
According to an April 6 report, a Phelps County Sheriff’s Department deputy was assigned on Aug. 27, 2020, to investigate a cyber tip from the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children agency.
During the course of investigation, the officer viewed images and videos that were suspected to be child pornography, and Hayes was identified as the suspect. The officer made contact with Hayes at his residence on Feb. 24, 2021, and during an interview Hayes admitted to custody of a Facebook account used to access and share child porn, according to a report.
A search of Hayes’ residence and electronics revealed some of the videos reported via the cyber tip and an image of child porn, according to a report. A search of Hayes’ Internet search history showed he had looked for child porn at multiple locations.
Hayes was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail on May 28. His bond is set at $400,000.
