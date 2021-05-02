A Houston man was arrested early Sunday on charges of DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

John R. Knetzer, 29, was taken to the Texas County Jail and later released to another party, the patrol said. 

