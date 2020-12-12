A Houston man faces charges following an accident early Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Christian H. Timble, 48, is charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving a motor vehicle crash and domestic assault. 

He was taken to the Texas County Jail and held. 

