The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Sara L. Silberg, 30, of Jamestown, N.D., and Jory M. Iwen, 35, of Amenia, N.D., were each issued citations for stealing under $750 after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on March 31.
•Amy J. Jackson, 36, of 11305 Reed Road at Licking, was issued citations for stealing under $750 and trespassing after allegedly shoplifting at Walmart on March 21. Jackson had been banned from all Walmart properties following an incident in January 2015.
•Rebecca S. Fountain, 51, of 17137 Rusty Road at Houston, was arrested April 4 for having an active probation and parole warrant on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance.
An officer on patrol made the arrest after observing a black Ford Mustang parked in the McDonald’s parking lot at about 11:50 p.m. and making contact with the driver, Fountain. A computer check revealed the warrant. She was taken to the Texas County Jail and held without bond.
•Casey J. Martin, 28, of 220 Dorsey St. in Licking, was issued a citation for fraudulent use of a credit device after allegedly using another Licking woman’s debit card information to make an unauthorized transaction at the Houston Walmart on Feb. 5.
