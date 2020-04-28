Movie night

Piney River Ford in Houston is sponsoring a free movie night Thursday, May 7, at the Phoenix Drive-In Theater.

The featured movie will be “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Gates open at 7:45 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:30.

The Phoenix Theater is on Highway B just east of U.S. 63.

