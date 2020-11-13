Calls Friday evening sent Houston firefighters to two incidents:
•A car accident involving a deer on North U.S. 63 near the Texas County Health Department.
•A pellet stove reported on fire at 313 N. Grand Ave.
Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early. Becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: November 14, 2020 @ 3:54 am
Calls Friday evening sent Houston firefighters to two incidents:
•A car accident involving a deer on North U.S. 63 near the Texas County Health Department.
•A pellet stove reported on fire at 313 N. Grand Ave.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.