City of Houston economic development director Rob Harrington recently completed a two-week Advanced Economic Development Leadership (AEDL) executive education program and was awarded the Master Economic Development Practitioner (MEDP) certificate from the four AEDL partner universities.
AEDL is a collaboration of Clemson University, University of Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian University and the University of New Mexico. The four schools are “committed to excellence in economic development and advancing the knowledge, skills and application of crucial job creation strategies in America’s cities, communities and counties.”
“This experience was amazing,” Harrington said, “and receiving instruction from some of the best practitioners in my industry will allow me to do better for my community and the people who live and work here.
“Being recognized as a Master Practitioner by these universities is truly an honor for me.”
AEDL is an immersive and challenging program with an experimental curriculum that enhances vital skills necessary for leading thriving community and economic development strategies. Led by an experienced world-class faculty, AEDL program topics include negotiation strategies, retail and commercial development, personal and professional development, navigating the new normal in the world of COVID-19, communications and media relations, marketing in a social media environment, strategic planning and application, successful teamwork and attracting new industry and entrepreneurship.
This intense professional development program accepts mid- and senior-level economic development practitioners from across the United States.
