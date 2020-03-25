CHC
In response to the coronavirus scare, the CHC Do It Center in Houston has announced a change to store hours.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

In light of the coronavirus situation, the CHC Do It Center in Houston has announced new store hours until further notice.

The store is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The phone number is 417-967-4179.

