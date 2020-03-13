The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Missouri Foundation for Health have awarded a $10,000 grant to the Houston Community Foundation through the Rural Ozarks Health Initiative to address health issues in rural areas.
Houston Community Foundation will support the completion of the Village Trail, a walking and biking trail in constructed by the City of Houston. It will enhance walking and biking opportunities for its citizens and the general public. Plans call for the Brushy Creek leg to be connected with one on Grand Avenue near the Texas County Justice Center.
“We appreciate receiving the ROHI grant to enhance our community health related opportunities,” Houston Community Foundation President Ross Richardson said. “We look forward in coordinating with the City of Houston to increase the use of the trail system for the cty’s enjoyment and health benefits.”
For a third year, the CFO has awarded $10,000 grants to 10 affiliate foundations to support community health programs and grantmaking. The grants are part of the Rural Ozarks Health Initiative, a program to address health issues in communities or regions served by the CFO’s affiliates. Other recipients for 2020 include affiliate foundations serving Benton County, Rogersville, the Hermann area, Dallas County, Douglas County, Eldon, Jacks Fork, Stockton and Willow Springs.
This grant program was developed by Missouri Foundation for Health and the CFO because of a disparity in health indicators between urban and rural areas of Missouri and the scarcity of grant resources available for rural issues in general.
The ROHI grant program launched in 2018 and has provided a total of $750,000 to more than 30 communities served by CFO affiliate foundations.
“We look forward to these projects building on the success of the first two years of community-based grants across the region to support key health and wellness priorities,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “This has been an outstanding partnership with the Missouri Foundation for Health to get its resources working on the ground through our affiliate network, which is comprised of local leaders who are well positioned to identify specific needs in their communities.”
More information about ROHI is available at: www.cfozarks.org/rohi.
The Houston Community Foundation was founded in 2006. Since then, it has granted more than $350,000 back to the community and holds assets of about $1.2 million.
