Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday afternoon issued an order that limits social gatherings of more than 10 people effective Monday.
The Houston City Council met on Saturday morning and decided to follow the same guidelines issued by the state.
Parson said the order includes all “planned or spontaneous event or convening that could bring together more than 10 people in a single space at the same time.”
The governor also said:
•Every Missourian should avoid eating or drinking at restaurants, bars or food courts. However, he said the use of drive-through, pickup or delivery options are allowed.
•People should not visit nursing homes, long-term critical care facilities, retirement homes or assisted living unless to provide critical assistance.
•Schools will remain closed after all voluntarily shut down.
The council declared a state of emergency and invoked a city ordinance that outlines procedures. The order will continue to be in place for 60 days or until the council revokes it.
Beginning Monday, Houston City Hall will not be open. Any inquiries related to city business can be made by calling city hall at 417-967-3348. It will field all inquiries and the appropriate city department will be notified.
City residents are asked to make payments using a dropbox on the south side of city hall. Those include utilities and municipal court fines.
The governor’s order does not prevent people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks and banks, as long as necessary precautions are taken to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, including maintaining at least six feet distance between individuals that are not family members. Child care and other nutritional services for children are not prohibited. Teachers and staff may enter the building as long as they follow directives in the order.
Offices and workplaces will remain open and individuals should practice good hygiene, and when feasible, work from home in order to achieve optimum isolation, he said. “The more people reduce their public contact, the sooner COVID-19 will be contained and the sooner this order will expire,” Parson said.
“This is a serious time for our state and nation, and we must continue taking all steps necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Parson said. “The more people reduce their public contact, the sooner the virus will be contained and the sooner we can overcome this challenge.”
There have been no confirmed positive cases in Texas County as of Sunday night.
