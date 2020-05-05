Members of the Houston City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday after a storm postponed the meeting Monday.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place during the meeting.
Here's how to join the meeting online:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/645233725
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (669) 224-3412
Access Code: 645-233-725
New to GoToMeeting? Here's how to get the app:
