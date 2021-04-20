Members of the Houston City Council reorganized Monday night following an election April 6.
Two new members received their oaths from City Clerk Heather Sponsler. They are Angie Gettys, Ward III; and Sheila Walker, Ward II. The third member elected — Joe Honeycutt in Ward I — received his oath but is expected to leave the council soon because he is moving from that ward. Ward II Alderman Michael Weakly ran unopposed.
Rounding out the city council’s membership are Kevin Stilley and Ross Richardson.
Mayor Willy Walker also was re-elected in balloting earlier this month.
Walker recognized Kim Bittle, the outgoing Ward III member, recognizing her service.
In other matters, members:
•Approved pay totaling about $9,600 for firefighters responding to calls and training.
•Authorized an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation Commission for engineering activities that could lead to funding as the city’s assesses any Americans with Disabilities Act issues in the community.
•Appointed Marci Mosley to a vacancy on the Houston Housing Authority’s board.
•Authorized an expenditure totaling about $76,000 for 400 routers to be used in the city’s new fiber-to-the-home internet system. About 600 were expected to be needed. The council also authorized the purchase of $9,547 in testing equipment for its fiber lines.
•Asked the city administrator to examine whether electrical department employees should be paid any additional compensation following certification that was paid by the city. Primarily, the department would assist when damage to a line occurs. A review with other communities in the state will be undertaken.
•Heard from a delegation from the Texas County Library Board and Texas County Library Foundation who reported work is underway that could lead to new facility for Houston. The Houston Storm Shelter was engineered to accommodate a top level with the thought that a new library could be constructed there. The library groups are meeting with several bodies as it formulates a plan – the Texas County Commission, USDA Rural Development, the Missouri Department of Economic Development and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
•Heard an update from City Administrator Scott Avery as additional information is gathered on the city’s wholesale electric costs during extreme weather in February. Avery said it will likely be June or July before final numbers arrive. The city’s own computation on kilowatt hours shows usage may have been less than earlier estimated and that’s good news for customers, who likely won’t see any impact on their bills until a final tally is received.
•Approved selling surplus equipment at an upcoming auction in the city. Some items will have reserves.
•Heard sales tax figures continue steady gains over the prior period in 2020.
In a personnel decision, Sgt. Matt Woodmansee will become the Houston Police Department’s lieutenant following the recent elevation of Brad Evans to police chief.
