Members of the Houston City Council reviewed the latest financial forecast Monday that gave clues as to how extreme weather in February might affect the community.
The latest tally shows the city’s wholesale utility costs jumped about $725,000 under the latest estimate provided by Missouri Public Utility Alliance. Houston and 12 communities, including Cabool, belong to a buying group known as the Mid-Missouri Municipal Power Energy Pool that works with the alliance for its electrical needs.
City Administrator Scott Avery presented a preliminary look on how residents and commercial customers might be affected. If the city picks up 20 percent of the tab, the remaining totals about $580,000. In Houston, about a third of the consumption represents residential users and the balance is paid by businesses and big commercial users. Under one scenario, the cost to residential costs would be $9.60 a month over two years — or about $230 to cover the cost of power as demand soared in the Midwest and some electricity had to be bought on the open market rather than through previous fixed financial arrangements. There are an estimated 841 residential meters in the city’s system. On the business side, figures are under review that would assess the extra costs based on a user’s kilowatt usage. The bulk of those charges fall on five big users who were notified at the time to try to reduce consumption: Houston Walmart Supercenter, Durham Co., Texas County, Houston School District and Texas County Memorial Hospital. The school was already closed.
While utility bills arrived earlier this month, it doesn’t include the impact of the deep freeze. The city billed at the normal rate — and it doesn’t reflect its escalated costs and its need to recover it. A year ago, the reverse happened as the city extended a one-time rebate as the pandemic hit and businesses struggled. Residential customers received $100; business customers $200.
Avery, who said the full impact may not be known until July, encouraged the council to review the information and ask questions before the council’s next meeting on April 19. The council also will need to make decisions on how to pay its wholesale costs. Members voted Monday to transfer an expiring $105,861 certificate of deposit into its main checking account rather than lock it in as it contemplates the situation. The city does have options for paying its own bill: One scenario allows communities to tap a line of credit with an interest rate of 1.2 percent over two years.
In other matters, members:
•Executed an annual agreement with MoDOT that allows the city administrator to execute grants with the agency.
•Approved an agreement with an electronic payments vendor as it prepares to launch a fiber-to-the-home internet system. It also purchased a piece of equipment that allows workers to efficiently splice fiber used in the system. It cost $10,376, and includes four hours of training.
•Paid its annual $40 membership dues to Downtown Houston Inc.
