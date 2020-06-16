Members of the Houston City Council reorganized following elections held June 2. 

Ross Richardson was elected to a three-year term in Ward III. He received his oath of office, as did Charles "Chalky" Wells in Ward II and Kevin Stilley in Ward I. Wells and Stilley are incumbents. 

The election was originally set for April 7, but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the country. 

Viki Narancich did not seek re-election. She was honored at a reception at city hall. She served four years on the council.

