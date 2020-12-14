Houston residents will have the opportunity this Thursday to have coffee and visit with City Administrator Scott Avery.
The event is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at The Eatin' Place, which is situated at 1450 C.W. Harry Dr., Houston. Coffee, tea and soft drinks will be provided.
Avery will share information about the current year budget, the financial condition of the city, next year's budget, as well as a discussion about all projects occurring.
Avery said these gatherings will occur every couple of weeks with the addition of elected officials and other city staff. The plan is to have a different location, when possible. If you'd like to host a meeting, call Avery at 417-967-3348.
