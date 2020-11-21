Members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston will provide a take-out dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The church is situated north of Walmart Supercenter and west of Pizza Express near the TCMH Medical Plaza.

Persons needing additional information can call 417-967-2204.

