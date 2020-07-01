B to B Cafe

Attending the ribbon cutting last Friday at Back to Basics Cafe are, from left, owner Gayla Campbell, Marcie Rodregues, Diane Douglas-Travis, chamber director Angie Quinlan, chamber board member Justin Brown, Melissa Campbell and chamber board member Amber Stone.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies on Friday and Saturday of last week.

On Friday, a ribbon cutting took place at Back to Basics in downtown Houston in recognition of the grand-reopening of the store’s cafe.

The cafe is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and offers a full menu of breakfast and lunch items including biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, burgers, meat loaf and more. Other offerings include several gluten-free and Keto items, along with specialty coffees and teas, baked goods and pastries and flavored sparkling water.

B to B food

Examples of food choices available at the Back to Basics Cafe in downtown Houston. At left is a gluten free breakfast sandwich and blueberries. At right is a chicken pesto panini sandwich with red cabbage slaw and cottage cheese. In back are several varieties of pastries.

To order by phone, call 417-293-8738 or 417-260-2286. Delivery is available. The cafe’s menu can be viewed on Back To Basics’ Facebook page. 

On Saturday, a ribbon cutting occurred at In Season Sports and Outdoors on U.S. 63 in southern Houston.

The retail store handles a variety of sports gear and equipment from several leading brands. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Season Sports and Outdoors can be found on Facebook. The phone number is 417-260-4741.

In Season ribbon cutting

Holding the big scissors at a ribbon cutting last Saturday at In Season Sports and Outdoors is store owner Ryan Munson. With him are his wife, Amanda, and their children, Ryker, Maddy and DJ.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments