The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies on Friday and Saturday of last week.
On Friday, a ribbon cutting took place at Back to Basics in downtown Houston in recognition of the grand-reopening of the store’s cafe.
The cafe is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and offers a full menu of breakfast and lunch items including biscuits and gravy, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, burgers, meat loaf and more. Other offerings include several gluten-free and Keto items, along with specialty coffees and teas, baked goods and pastries and flavored sparkling water.
To order by phone, call 417-293-8738 or 417-260-2286. Delivery is available. The cafe’s menu can be viewed on Back To Basics’ Facebook page.
On Saturday, a ribbon cutting occurred at In Season Sports and Outdoors on U.S. 63 in southern Houston.
The retail store handles a variety of sports gear and equipment from several leading brands. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
In Season Sports and Outdoors can be found on Facebook. The phone number is 417-260-4741.
