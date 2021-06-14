West Plains Bank and Trust Company now offers full-service banking at its Houston branch, 6783 U.S. 63, Suite 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The location first opened as a Loan Production Office in January 2021 and, after receiving approval from the State of Missouri and FDIC, began offering retail banking services on June 4.

According to Branch Manager Amanda Hamilton, the Houston branch is a full-service bank operating in a temporary location until the permanent branch, which will be located at 1473 S. Sam Houston Blvd., in Houston, is constructed. Work on the permanent facility is expected to begin later this year. Hamilton said a full-service, deposit-capable ATM will be operational within the next couple of months on the site of the permanent facility.

The Houston location offers checking and savings (including health savings) accounts for personal and business customers, time deposits, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), and business and personal loans. Staff includes Loan Officer Curt Hugenot, Loan Assistant Johnna Huff, Branch Manager Amanda Hamilton and Universal Bankers Rebecca Mills, Kayla Merida and Kaileigh Barker.

“We invite anyone interested in banking with a true community bank to stop in and get to know us,” Hamilton said. “We believe in the importance of relationship banking, knowing our customers and doing everything we can to help them with their financial needs. We also value community involvement and look forward to adding our already growing list of ways we support the communities in and around Texas County.”

For additional information about services provided at Houston branch or to schedule an appointment to discuss loan or deposit banking needs, call 417-505-5110.

West Plains Bank and Trust Company opened its doors to customers in 1883, making it the oldest continually operating business in Southern Missouri. With more than 138 years of service to the local region, total assets of West Plains Bank and Trust Company have grown to more than $550 million with seven locations and a loan production office.