Members of Houston board of education will meet Tuesday night in special session to discuss COVID-19 and its affect on the district's operations.

There are no known cases of persons living in Texas County. 

Due to guidelines set by Missouri and the City of Houston, only 10 will be allowed in the room: The school board, its superintendent and secretary and a Houston Herald representative. 

Patrons can watch beginning at 6 p.m. at facebook.com/houstonherald.

