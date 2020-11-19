The Houston board of education participated Tuesday in a board development workshop facilitated by the Missouri School Boards’ Association.

It focused on the results of board members responses to the MSBA Board Self Evaluation that measures the leadership beliefs and practices of the school board that are correlated by research as supporting high student achievement and continuous district improvement.

The discussion focused on the importance of articulating clear expectations for continuous improvement related to student achievement, high quality staff, community engagement, board relationships and other topics related to effective board governance.

The board said it recognizes the value of ongoing professional development to improve outcomes for students.

Based on research, this is one of a variety of workshops designed to equip local school board members with the skills and knowledge necessary to function as effective education leaders in their communities.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments