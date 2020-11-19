The Houston board of education participated Tuesday in a board development workshop facilitated by the Missouri School Boards’ Association.
It focused on the results of board members responses to the MSBA Board Self Evaluation that measures the leadership beliefs and practices of the school board that are correlated by research as supporting high student achievement and continuous district improvement.
The discussion focused on the importance of articulating clear expectations for continuous improvement related to student achievement, high quality staff, community engagement, board relationships and other topics related to effective board governance.
The board said it recognizes the value of ongoing professional development to improve outcomes for students.
Based on research, this is one of a variety of workshops designed to equip local school board members with the skills and knowledge necessary to function as effective education leaders in their communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.