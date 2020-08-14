The Houston board of education handled several employment decisions Tuesday.

Members:

•Accepted the resignation of Nancy Sword, bus driver. She will not return for the new school year. Jennifer Crewse resigned as a food service employee.

•Hired Christina Sanchez-Hayes as a food service employee for the 2020-’21 school year.

•Employed Clint Williamson as a high school social studies teacher for the new year.

•Hired Tyrese Vanderkuur as color guard co-sponsor for the new school year.

•Authorized Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, to hire a custodial position, pending a background check. Applications are being sought.

•Approved a long-term substitute contract with Tammy Glaser for the elementary school.

