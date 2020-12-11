SCHOOL BOARD MEETS

The Houston board of education met Tuesday.

Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel manners Tuesday during a meeting.

The board:

•Accepted the resignation/retirement of Greg Huffman as high school math teacher and Carolyn Plowman as an elementary instructor at  the end of the school year.

•Approved a resignation/separation agreement with Kary Harrah, high school teacher.

•Hired Doug Sutton as a substitute bus driver for the 2020-’21 school year.

•Employed Ashley Reese as high school health science teacher for the 2020-’21 school year.

