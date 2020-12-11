Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel manners Tuesday during a meeting.
The board:
•Accepted the resignation/retirement of Greg Huffman as high school math teacher and Carolyn Plowman as an elementary instructor at the end of the school year.
•Approved a resignation/separation agreement with Kary Harrah, high school teacher.
•Hired Doug Sutton as a substitute bus driver for the 2020-’21 school year.
•Employed Ashley Reese as high school health science teacher for the 2020-’21 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.