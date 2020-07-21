Houston marked its launch Friday to become a 1 gig internet city by clipping a fiber optic cable at a ceremony marking the community’s entrance into the high-speed internet business.
Work will soon start to construct the main stretch of the $2 million system — called a ring — that circles the community and then extend it to businesses and residences in a fiber-to-the-home system. Among the first beneficiaries will be the Houston School District campus. The ceremony was held nearby at the Houston Storm Shelter at Pine and First Street. It is from there that equipment controlling the project will be situated. An American flag attached to city equipment provided the backdrop at the shelter.
The Houston City Council in June approved a $63,847 construction bid and in April approved an initial payment of $240,000 for wiring for the initial loop and required equipment at the storm shelter. Council members received a tour of the loop area on Friday. ACRS Telecommunications Consulting and Engineering Services of Oklahoma City, Okla., is the engineer for the project under a contract approved in December that is not to exceed $350,000.
Wiring to homes and businesses from the main line will be done by city crews.
In July 2019 the council OK’d a feasibility study for the project and received the results in November of last year.
One of the forces behind the review was Don Tottingham, a former mayor who passed away in July 2019. His widow and son, Ann and Mike Tottingham, clipped the wire at the ceremony that included city leaders and many of those awarded contracts for the work.
City leaders say the project is key to providing residents with fast internet service, and is dipping into its reserves to fund the project. The enterprise will be operated within the electrical department. The move also is expected to help with economic development efforts and has been included in various consultant reports as a means to help move the community forward.
Most recently, the need for readily available and fast internet became more apparent when schools closed due to a global pandemic and instruction moved to homes. Many worked from home with slow connections.
