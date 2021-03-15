Firefighters from several county departments responded at about 2:15 p.m. Monday to a fire at a vacant house on Oak Hill Drive in Houston.

Personnel from the City of Houston, Houston Rural, Raymondville and Cabool departments battled the blaze at the vacant home at 558 Oak Hill Drive. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate.

Officers with the Houston Police Department arrived on scene first, and used hose from a Houston Rural pumper truck to douse the hot flames before firefighters took over.

FIRE SCENE

Houston Police Department officer Travis Thompson assists Houston firefighter Anthony Teem at the scene of a house fire Monday afternoon on Oak Hill Drive.
FIRE SCENE

Houston firefighters make entry into a burning house Monday afternoon on Oak Hill Drive. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments