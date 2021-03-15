Firefighters from several county departments responded at about 2:15 p.m. Monday to a fire at a vacant house on Oak Hill Drive in Houston.
Personnel from the City of Houston, Houston Rural, Raymondville and Cabool departments battled the blaze at the vacant home at 558 Oak Hill Drive. The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate.
Officers with the Houston Police Department arrived on scene first, and used hose from a Houston Rural pumper truck to douse the hot flames before firefighters took over.
