The 296-room Embassy Suites by Hilton next to the St. Charles Convention Center has shut down until at least April 1.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton, a 296-room hotel near the St. Charles Convention Center, has closed.

"As a result of the health and financial crisis, and its impact on our business, we have been forced to suspend operations until further notice," a recording on the hotel's main line says.

The recording says the hotel, owned by Atrium Hospitality of the Atlanta area, is accepting reservations for April 1 and later, but that may change.

Hotels have been crushed by the new coronavirus pandemic, and operators are laying off much of their staffs as occupancy plummets. Hotel companies are seeking financial relief in the stimulus bill under debate in Congress. 

