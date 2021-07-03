Texas County Memorial Hospital will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 16.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will collect blood donations in the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room on the TCMH campus.
There is a critical need for all blood types, as CBCO is experiencing record usage by all hospitals.
TCMH receives 100 percent of its blood supply from CBCO. All blood collected stays in the region.
TCMH and 43 other hospitals located in 40 different counties are served by the CBCO. Approximately 250 units of blood are needed each day. TCMH uses approximately 400 units of blood each year.
Eligible donors are anyone 16 years old (requires parental consent for first-time donor) or older who weighs at least 110 pounds and has not given blood in the last 56 days. All donors must provide identification when registering to donate.
All donors will receive a free T-shirt and be entered into CBCO weekly drawings for additional giveaways.
Additionally, TCMH and CBCO follow current CDC recommendations regarding masks.
For more information about the blood drive contact Connie Brooks, education director at TCMH, 417-967-1340, or 866-967-3311. For questions regarding donor eligibility contact the CBCO at 800-280-5337.
