Texas County Memorial Hospital on Monday night issued an advisory about its procedures following a sharp rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“At TCMH, the safety of our staff, patients, and community is our highest priority and we take it very seriously. As many of you know, Texas County has had a sharp rise in confirmed COVID cases recently. We have also seen a rise in the hospitalizations for COVID-related illness,” it said in a statement.
“This is something we are monitoring very closely with strict infection control policies already established. These policies at TCMH follow the CDC guidelines, and allow essential employees who are not experiencing symptoms to continue to work safely with the proper protocol,” according to the hospital. “We will continue with precautions to keep ill patients and employees separated from the well patients and employees, along with screening, masking, testing and sanitation procedures in place. Our goal is to maintain the safety of everyone and to have a population that is as healthy as possible in order to endure the challenges that remain ahead of us. Our hospital, community, staff and patients have always come together during difficult times, so let's continue to show our compassion for one another by doing everything in our power to stop the spread of this disease.”
