Texas County Memorial Hospital is collecting names of area residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
The COVID-19 form is available online through the hospital’s website. The information collected from the online form will allow the hospital to better prepare for the needs of the community.
The link to access the form directly is: https://bit.ly/3sOx8O0 .
Plans are underway to coordinate a vaccination clinic at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63 next month for those eligible to receive it. More information regarding the date and time will be forthcoming.
After the hospital’s request to be a COVID vaccination site was approved earlier in the week, hospital staff have been working with Missouri to receive the necessary approval to order vaccines. At this time, it is unclear when the hospital may receive its first allotment of vaccines.
When the hospital does, it will follow the standardized distribution guidelines established by the CDC and Missouri.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and availability visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
