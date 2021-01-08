ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Ozarks Healthcare said Friday it would begin accepting applications for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains is accepting sign-ups for those who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

Based on availability and guidance from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services (MO DHSS) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, Ozarks Healthcare will be providing the COVID-19 vaccine based on a predetermined tier system.  Individuals will be identified to receive the vaccine based on risk status and occupation.

Individuals who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may now register online at: https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/about-us/coronavirus-updates/covid-19-vaccination-sign-up/. Once the vaccination is made available for an individual’s tier, Ozarks Healthcare will use the provided information from the sign-up form to contact him or her with further instructions on how to schedule an appointment to receive his or her vaccination.

For additional COVID-19 updates and vaccine information, visit https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments