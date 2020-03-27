Hospitals and healthcare organizations are accepting public support in efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis in Missouri. The Missouri Hospital Association is requesting that businesses and individuals with stocks of personal protective equipment donate unused supplies to healthcare workers to help protect hospital and healthcare staff, patients and members of the community.
“Any PPE that businesses or individuals have that can be put into the healthcare pipeline will support hospitals and healthcare providers at this critical time,” said Herb B. Kuhn, MHA president and CEO. “Supplies like N95 protective masks are in short supply. These and similar masks are used in many non-healthcare functions and could immediately be put into use if donated. We’ve made more than 1,500 contacts with individuals and organizations, but will accept any approved, unused PPE Missourians can supply.”
Hospitals and other providers are beginning to experience shortages of PPE. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health authorities recognize the N95 mask as the gold-standard for protection against transmission. Although the state and federal stockpiles of PPE are being delivered to the healthcare system through state agencies, these resources are likely to be inadequate as the number of cases increases in Missouri, Kuhn said. Other items, including approved goggles, face shields and disposable gloves, are also essential and increasingly at shortage levels.
Kuhn said a small number of hospitals also are beginning to report workforce shortages. Many frontline caregivers and the staff that support them are working extended shifts. At the same time, since the virus is present in the community, healthcare workers — just as all Missourians — can be exposed outside of the healthcare setting, he said.
“Our healthcare system is dependent on the availability of skilled caregivers,” Kuhn said. “Individuals with healthcare training and certification are being encouraged to assist with the staffing challenges that could materialize. Retired or non-practicing individuals who can move back into the health workforce could help reduce the workforce challenge in the weeks ahead.”
Individuals and organizations with supplies they are willing to donate should contact: Daphney Partridge at dpartridge@mhanet.com.
Healthcare professionals who are interested in returning to the workforce can contact:
Missouri Division of Professional Registration
Missouri State Board of Nursing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.