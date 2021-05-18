A member of the Houston City Council resigned Monday after moving out of his ward.
Joe Honeycutt stepped down from his Ward I post.
Mayor Willy Walker said he expects to appoint someone to fill the spot at the council’s June 7 meeting. The council will meet at 6:15 that evening, and the appointee is expected to be sworn in before the regular meeting
Honeycutt was re-elected to a two-year term last month. The new member will serve until next year’s municipal election.
In other matters, members:
•Heard from Karen James, community relations manager for Houston’s Drury University campus. She outlined various offerings, including the “Badge to Bachelor’s” program that gives law enforcement officers opportunities to continue their college education. She said there was some interest within the Houston Police Department. They are eligible for financial incentives.
•Formalized the mayor’s annual appointments. Chris Strickland will serve on the Community Improvement District for the hospital. Tim Hurd moves from the city’s planning and zoning commission to the board adjustment. Kim Bittle and Joe Honeycutt were named to the planning and zoning commission. Chad Bell will serve on the board of adjustment. Michael Weakly will be the council’s representative on the planning and zoning commission.
The mayor is seeking anyone who like to serve on the board of adjustment.
•Accepted a low bid of $31,039 for equipment needed for Houston’s new fire truck. The funds come for a sales tax earmarked for the fire department.
•Approved a certification pay policy that will trigger $100 per pay period for the electrical department workers handling matters related to the city’s fiber-to-the home system. The employees earlier completed certification.
•Hired Javiation of Jefferson City, a planning, engineering and construction management firm, to begin work to tap Federal Aviation Administration dollars administered by MoDOT for lighting improvements at the Houston Memorial Airport.
•Heard that some trees south of the airport on the city’s nearby historic Tweed property will need to be trimmed or removed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. They are 14 foot over the prescribed height of 62 feet. The council will study the matter and consult with a not-for-profit group formed to preserve the property.
•Heard City Administrator Scott Avery report on city finances, and reviewed documents showing that the city’s reserves are well within policy.
•Will meet on May 24 to consider further changes to an updated planning and zoning document for the city. Once decided, the matter returns to the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission for further review.
•Heard that a vendor was set to be in Houston on Wednesday to test the city’s phase I of its fiber system that includes an area in and around Oak Hill Drive and the downtown business district.
•Learned that a meeting is planning for Thursday (today) to discuss a plan of action following a video inspection of sewer lines as part of phase two of the review. The goal is reducing inflow into the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
•Heard the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool has been filled in anticipation of a Memorial Day opening. A 6 p.m. May 26 ribbon cutting is planned for a new pool house, conference room and other space. The Houston Park Building will holds its meetings there.
•Heard that city workers were set to receive training on workplace harassment this week. Firefighters will conduct their training by video.
•Approved allowing the TCMH Healthcare Foundation to offer alcohol by donation at a tournament at the city course. (Vote 4-1, with alderwoman Sheila Walker voting no).
•Are set to discuss the city’s participation in the state’s new Sho-Me Courts system at its June 7 meeting. Cabool and Licking joined earlier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.