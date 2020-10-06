Several factors went into the Houston School District’s decision not to hold a Homecoming parade this week, and Friday’s HHS Homecoming football against Willow Springs is canceled.
Houston will not play Willow Springs after the Bears announced too many COVID-19 concerns. The Tigers and head coach Eric Sloan are hoping to find another opponent.
Houston Schools Superintendent Dr. Allen Moss said after conferring with the county health department it was decided that the safest approach was not to have a parade. Cases in the county continue to increase, Moss said.
Under the current Houston School District schedule:
•Students in sixth through 12th grades aren’t in school on Friday.
•Those in middle school and high school are only in classrooms two days a week.
Most HHS class reunions were set for the original homecoming date in September.
By Monday, the Houston chamber was saying it would stage its own parade at 2 p.m. Friday.
