Looking for a project for the household while you are isolated?
The Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau is conducting a coloring page contest to give people something to do while they’re staying home during the pandemic and to continue promoting local attractions.
To participate, people of all ages can print a picture from this page, color the picture and share it on Facebook at this page or post on Instagram and tag @lovespringfield. Twitter users can post it in the comment section of this post. Submissions also can be emailed to mrussell@springfieldmo.org.
Participants’ names will be entered into the contest and a winner of four passes to Dickerson Park Zoo randomly drawn on March 30. Additional drawings will take place weekly for other prizes.
"We hope it gives people something fun to do while they're staying home," said Susan Wade, public relations manager for the bureau. "It also will give the winners something fun to look forward to when this crisis is over."
