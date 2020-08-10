The Houston Middle School football team will begin practice for the 2020 season at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17. 

Coach Todd McKinney said there will be a team meeting followed by checking out the rest of the player's equipment. Players must have a current physical to participate and are to meet at the Big Red building.  

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments