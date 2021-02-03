A section of Texas County highway will receive improvements following action Wednesday by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

An almost $1.9 million contract was awarded to H.R. Quadri Contractors LLC for shoulder improvements on Highway 17 from Highway 106 to U.S. 60 in Texas and Howell counties.

