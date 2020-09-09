Highway NN in Howell and Texas Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil. 

This section of roadway is from U.S. 60 in Howell County to the end of state maintenance in Texas County.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Sept. 14 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments