Highway M in Texas County will close as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. 

The bridge over the Roubidoux Creek is between Turley Road and Peace Chapel Road.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, Oct. 5, with completion anticipated Thursday, Oct. 8.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route. 

For more information, call MoDOT’s customer service center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or go online to www.modot.org/southeast.

