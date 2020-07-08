Highway FF in Texas County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews overlay the roadway.

This section of roadway is located from Highway  38 to the end of state maintenance.

Weather permitting, work will take place 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s customer service center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments