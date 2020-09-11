Highway DD in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Highway 17 to Highay H.

Weather permitting, work will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 17 

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments