Highway AZ in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews seal the roadway with a mixture of rock and oil.

This section of roadway is located from Highway 137 to the end of state maintenance.

As the work is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.

Weather permitting, work will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

