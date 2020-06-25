The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that Highway AM in Texas and Wright counties will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the roadway.
This section of roadway is from Highway 95 in Wright County to the end of state maintenance in Texas County.
As construction is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.
Weather permitting, work will occur 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, through Wednesday, July 8, including weekends as necessary.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For more information, call resident engineer Audie Pulliam 417-469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s customer service center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
