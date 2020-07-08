ROAD WORK

A Texas County highway will be closed for roadway improvements.

Highway AJ in Texas County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews overlay the roadway.

This section of roadway is located from Highway FF to the end of state maintenance.

Weather permitting, work will occur 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  Monday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

